‘O Andala Rakshasi’ promises compelling content

Sheraz Mehdi has been winning appreciation as a director, actor, music composer, and storyteller. He is now set to once again entertain audiences as both hero and director with his upcoming film 'O Andala Rakshasi'. The film stars Vihanshi Hegde and Kriti Verma as the female leads. Produced by Surinder Kaur under the Sky Is the Limit banner, 'O Andala Rakshasi' is scheduled for a grand release on January 2. Ahead of the release, the film’s team held a pre-release event.

Speaking at the event, Sheraz Mehdi said, “We are releasing 'O Andala Rakshasi' on January 2 on a large scale. Once in a year, a truly good film comes along, and our 'O Andala Rakshasi' is one such film. Vihanshi Hegde, Kriti Verma, Neha Deshpande, Akhila, Geetha Reddy, Sneha, Priya Deshpande, Suman garu, Thammareddy Bharadwaj garu, and many others have delivered wonderful performances in remarkable roles. This is a good film backed by excellent content. The audience won’t feel bored even for a minute. It is entertaining while also carrying a strong message. The twists are outstanding, and it will especially appeal to women.”

Story and dialogue writer Bhashya Sree said, “I wrote the story and dialogues for 'O Andala Rakshasi'. Audiences will walk out of the theatre with a very positive feeling. We made this film around the concept of how today’s young women should be. Our hero, Sheraz garu, has performed brilliantly. As a director, music director, and hero, he has created pure magic. Kriti Verma is very famous in Bollywood, and Vihanshi has acted wonderfully. This film will be liked by everyone. Do watch it in theatres on January 2.”

Kriti Verma shared, “Many thanks to Sheraz garu for giving me this opportunity in 'O Andala Rakshasi'. We are coming before the audience on January 2. With God’s blessings and the support of the audience, I believe our film will become a big hit.”