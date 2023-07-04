O Saathiya Completes Censor, Receives Clean U Certificate, Carries Strong Buzz

The youthful love entertainer O Saathiya is getting ready for release. The movie starring Aryan Gowra and Mishti Chakravarty has completed its censor formalities and received a clean U certificate. The censor officials have appreciated the makers for coming up with an out-and-out love entertainer that will appeal equally to the youth as well as the family audience.

Produced by Chandana Katta and Subhash Katta under the banner of Thanvika Jashwika Creations, the movie is directed by Divya Bhavna. The makers opted for aggressive promotions and every promotional material received a tremendous response. Particularly, the theatrical trailer that disclosed the plotline of the movie which speaks highly about first love was appreciated by many. Senior comedian Ali and legendary writer V Vijayendra Prasad too took part in the promotions of the movie which is carrying a strong buzz.

EJ Venu handled the cinematography, while the music was scored by Vinnu. Aryan and Deepu provided the story. Carthic Cuts is the editor of the movie for which lyrics are penned by Bhaskarabhatla, Ananth Sriram, and Rambabu Gosala. Raghu Master, Baba Bhaskar Master, and Anee Master are the choreographers. Vamshi Krishna Juluru is the line producer, wherein Chandra Tiwari Avula and Keshav Sai Krishna Goud are the executive producers.

Get ready to recollect your first love memories, as O Saathiya is set to arrive in cinemas through UFO Moviez at a Pan India level on July 7th.

