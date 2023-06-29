Official: Jr NTR, Ram Charan joins Academy as new members

“RRR” makers are having another proud moment. A few months ago, the globally acclaimed film brought home an Oscar in the Best Original Song category, and the world continues to groove to “Naatu Naatu” even today.

The latest news is that the Academy has invited 398 new members to join its ranks. The interesting part is that “RRR” stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR are also on the list, which includes Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Ke Huy Quan, The Daniel, and others. MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose, K K Senthil Kumar, and Sabu Cyril have also become new members of the Academy. The legendary director Mani Ratnam, VFX artists Sanath Haresh and Hingorani has also joined the Academy.



This is a truly proud achievement for the “RRR” team. Netizens have been sending their congratulations to the star actors and the technicians who have joined the Oscars.