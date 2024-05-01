JSP Guntur president extends support to YSRCP

Guntur: JSP Guntur urban city president Nerella Suresh shifted his loyalty to the YSRCP and extended his support to minister and YSRCP candidate for Guntur West Vidadala Rajini on Tuesday.

Nerella Suresh expected a JSP ticket for Guntur East and conducted an election campaign in the constituency but did not get a ticket to contest in the elections due to poll alliance.

TDP allotted Tenali Assembly constituency to the JSP.

In addition, JSP did not give any assurance to Nerella Suresh for the nominated post, if the TDP, JSP, BJP alliance comes to power.

Taking this into consideration, Nerella Suresh along with YSRCP leader Busireddy Malleswara Reddy went to the minister Vidadala Rajini’s office and extended his support and cooperation to the YSRCP.

He assured that he will work for YSRCP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha Kilari Rosaiah, party candidates for Guntur East Noori Fathima, Guntur West candidate Vidadala Rajini in the elections.