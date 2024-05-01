Upcoming Smartphones in May 2024: From OnePlus Nord 4 to Google Pixel 8a

As April draws to a close, smartphone enthusiasts eagerly anticipate unveiling the latest offerings set to hit the Indian market in May 2024. From sleek designs to cutting-edge features, here's a sneak peek at the highly anticipated smartphone launches:

1. Google Pixel 8a





The Pixel 8a is rumoured to debut at the Google I/O conference on May 14. It boasts a powerful Tensor G3 chip and seven years of security updates. With a focus on delivering a seamless user experience and enhanced security measures, the Pixel 8a will surely appeal to Google enthusiasts.



2. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra





Following the success of the Edge 50 Pro, Motorola is rumoured to unveil the Edge 50 Ultra, featuring a stunning 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. Its impressive camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 64MP telephoto camera, is set to captivate imaging enthusiasts.



3.OnePlus Nord 4





The OnePlus Nord 4 is shrouded in mystery, with speculations hinting it is a successor to the famous Nord 3 or possibly a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V. Positioned in the sub-Rs 35,000 segment, it is expected to deliver impressive performance with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, generous RAM options, and ample storage capacity.



4. Samsung Galaxy F55





Speculations suggest that Samsung may introduce the Galaxy F55, offering competitive features and specifications in the mid-range segment, potentially at an attractive starting price of ₹26,999. While details remain scarce, consumers can expect a compelling offering from Samsung in the Galaxy F55.



5. Vivo V30e





Scheduled for release on May 2, the Vivo V30e is poised to impress with its stylish design and vibrant colour variants, including Velvet Red and Silk Blue. Boasting an Ultra-Slim 3D Curved display, an advanced dual-camera setup, and a robust 5,500mAh battery, it promises stellar performance powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and 8GB of RAM.



With a diverse range of smartphones set to launch in May 2024, Indian consumers can look forward to many choices catering to various preferences and budgets. From Vivo's stylish V30e to Google's innovative Pixel 8a, this exciting lineup of smartphone releases has something for everyone.