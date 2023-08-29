Official: Nagarjuna’s next film titled ‘Naa Saami Ranga’

Star actor Akkineni Nagarjuna celebrated another year of life. On this special occasion, his super hit movie “Manmadhudu” starred opposite to Sonali Bendre was re-released in theatres, bringing a surprise treat for his fans.

Adding to the excitement, the actor’s new film has been officially announced. The widely-known choreographer Vijay Binni has taken up the role of director for this upcoming movie titled “Naa Saami Ranga.” An intriguing announcement teaser has also been unveiled to mark the beginning of the project. Nagarjuna looks massy in the glimpse and fans are quite happy to see him in a rugged look again.

Producing this highly anticipated film is Srinivasaa Chitturi under his own banner, Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Prasanna Kumar penned the story and dialogues whereas MM Keeravaani serving as the composer. In the coming days, further details about the heroine and the remaining key cast and crew members will be revealed. The film will be out during Sankranthi 2024.