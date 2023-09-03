Live
Delhi Geared up for G 20. Ready to welcome delegates
Arjit Taneja: 'Rohit Shetty brought out a braver version of me'
'Chandramukhi 2' trailer: Brings back the vibes of 'Chandramukhi'
'OG' OST released; fans going crazy with this news
Nagarjuna enquires Vijay Deverakondaabout Samantha in 'Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7' launch episode promo
'Kushi' success meet: Date and time locked for the event
Kharge convenes meeting of INDIA bloc MPs on Sept 5 ahead of Parliament's special session
Avanti Feeds draws multi-pronged strategy for growth, to hold at least 51pc in pet care JV
Inflation is a key issue that the world faces
Hyderabad-based NGO working towards bringing equity in early childhood education at government Aided School
The much-anticipated film “They Call Him OG,” commonly called “OG,” stands as Pawan Kalyan’s eagerly awaited film, helmed by director Sujeeth, with Priyanka Arul Mohan taking on the female lead role. Responding to fervent fan requests, the team behind “OG” has gratified their audience by releasing the Original Soundtrack (OST) used for the “OG” glimpse on various digital music platforms. This Ost made fans go high.
In this cinematic venture, Emraan Hashmi assumes the role of the movie’s antagonist, while Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and other talented actors play significant parts. The film is backed by DVV Entertainment, and the musical score is crafted by the renowned composer Thaman.
