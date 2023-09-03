‘OG’ OST released; fans going crazy with this news

The much-anticipated film “They Call Him OG,” commonly called “OG,” stands as Pawan Kalyan’s eagerly awaited film, helmed by director Sujeeth, with Priyanka Arul Mohan taking on the female lead role. Responding to fervent fan requests, the team behind “OG” has gratified their audience by releasing the Original Soundtrack (OST) used for the “OG” glimpse on various digital music platforms. This Ost made fans go high.

In this cinematic venture, Emraan Hashmi assumes the role of the movie’s antagonist, while Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and other talented actors play significant parts. The film is backed by DVV Entertainment, and the musical score is crafted by the renowned composer Thaman.