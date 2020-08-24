"Oh Baby" fame Teja Sajja turns Hero

Tollywood: 'Oh! Baby' fame Teja Sajja making his debut as the main lead. He is acting in a fantasy love story and the makers of the film have released Hero Teja's look on the occasion of his birthday which happens to be today. The untitled film features Shivani Rajsekhar as the female lead. Mallik Ram is directing the movie and here is the producers Chandrashekar Mogulla & Srujan Yarabolu have to say:

"This is production number one under our MahaTeja Creations banner and 'S Originals' is co-producing the movie. We got instantly connected to the script narrated by our director Mallik Ram and so we have bankrolled the film without any compromise. We are very confident about the output. The shooting works have been wrapped up and currently the post-production works are going on. As the movie has turned out to be so good that we are in no hurry and are ready for either OTT or theatrical release based on situation ," said producers.