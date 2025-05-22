‘Oka Brindavanam’ promises a heartfelt ride: Nara Rohit

Coming with strong belief in its story and sincere filmmaking, Oka Brindavanam is a film that’s gearing up for release on May 23 under the banner of Mythri Movies. Featuring newcomers Balu and Shinnova in lead roles, the movie also boasts an ensemble cast of seasoned actors including Shubaleka Sudhakar, Annapurnamma, Shivaji Raja, Roopa Lakshmi, and others. Directed by Botsa Sathya and backed by producers Kishore Tatikonda, Venkat Regette, Prahlad Bommini, and Manoj Indupuru, this film aims to offer a wholesome, feel-good family experience.

The pre-release event held in Hyderabad saw actor Nara Rohit as the chief guest, along with director V.N. Aditya and producer Sahu Garapati in attendance. Speaking at the event, Nara Rohit expressed his confidence in the project, praising its soulful narrative. “It’s about a boy’s life journey — simple, emotional, and well-made. I truly believe this movie will resonate with the audience. The film promises a heartfelt ride,” he said, also lauding Balu’s dedication to cinema.

Director V.N. Aditya echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Balu’s performance will win hearts. The film is a youthful entertainer with emotional depth.” Producer Sahu Garapati highlighted the thorough preparation of the lead actor and the completeness of the film’s narrative. Producer Kishore Tatikonda emphasized the film’s visual appeal and musical depth, calling it a "clean, feel-good entertainer for families."

Balu, the debutant hero, shared his gratitude to mentors Nara Rohit and Sahu Garapati for guiding his entry into films and expressed hope that audiences would embrace Oka Brindavanam for its emotional honesty and charm.

With sincere storytelling, new talent, and heartfelt performances, Oka Brindavanam looks to be a promising addition to this summer’s family cinema lineup.