Oke Oka Jeevitham Trailer: It Is All About The Time Travel Concept

Till now, in Tollywood, Aditya 369 movie made us witness the time machine concept! But now, Sharwanand and his friends Priyadarshi, Vennela Kishore along with the scientist Nasser are going to make us witness another story of this concept! Sharwanand's most awaited movie Oke Oka Jeevitham also has Amala essaying the role of Sharwa's mother and Ritu Varma is the lead actress.

The teaser starts off with the scientist Nasser introducing his unique time machine which allows people to travel past or future once itself. Nasser asks Sharwa, Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore to safeguard the machine and it turns out how these three besties time travel to their past. We all need to wait to know their experiences! Even a glimpse of Amala and Ritu Varma is shown in the teaser.

In Tamil, the movie is titled as 'Kanam' and the teaser is launched by Suriya…

Sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Here're the Teasers of #OkeOkaJeevitham #Kanam

OOJTeaser - https://youtu.be/pk0DtSXlaX0

KanamTeaser - https://youtu.be/zdyDweoXHRM #ఒకేఒకజీవితం #கணம்".

Oke Oka Jeevitham movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Shree Karthick and is produced by the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. Ritu Varma will be seen as the lead actress and even Amala Akkineni will also be part of this interesting project. Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi are also roped in to play important roles in this movie. The title of this movie is picked from Manchu Manoj's song from Mr. Nookayya (2012) film. Even Nassar, Jayaditya Kang and Ravi Raghavendra are also part of this movie. Another interesting point about this movie is, Amala Akkineni will make her come back to the Tamil movie after 30 long years.

Oke Oka Jeevitham movie will be released in the next year i.e in February, 2022!