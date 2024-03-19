‘Om Bheem Bush’ clears censor; gets U/A

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of "Om Bheem Bush," a highly anticipated film featuring Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, alongside director Sree Harsha Konuganti and producers UV Creations and V Celluloid. Scheduled for a worldwide release on March 22nd, with premieres in select overseas and other territories on the 21st, the film has already completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate.





"Om Bheem Bush" promises to be a delightful summer outing, appealing to both youth and family audiences. The story unfolds initially in a college setting with the fun-filled antics of the Bang Bros, leading to a wild adventure in the village of Bhairavapuram. While offering plenty of entertainment, the film also promises unexpected twists and emotional depth towards the climax.



With a fresh and innovative concept, "Om Bheem Bush" is set to deliver high-octane entertainment. The film boasts hilarious one-liners and showcases the impeccable comic timing of Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, serving as major highlights.

Early reports indicate overwhelmingly positive responses, building anticipation for the film's release in just three days. Audiences can expect "Om Bheem Bush" to be a delightful summer treat, delivering on its promise of entertainment and emotion in equal measure.