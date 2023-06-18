Om Raut first tweet after ‘Adipurush’ release goes viral

Live
Prabhas “Adipurush” opening huge all over. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and the public also. In fact, there is a lot of criticism about the over usage of poor graphics, and the dissatisfaction with Ravana and Hanuman’s looks is still being seen.
Inspite of this negativity all around, ‘Adipurush’ collected Rs 140 crore at the box office worldwide according to the Peoples Media Factory. There are a number of trolls coming up against the director Om Raut since the release. And the director dropped the first tweet after the movie was released.
The tweet of Om Raut just shows pictures from several theaters in different areas where the seat reserved for Lord Hanuman are being decorated and adorned. Om Raut tweeted the picture that reads, ‘Divinity in all Indian theaters’.
The director did not post a tweet about the success of the movie or anything about the criticism and trolls. While the trolls are growing in big numbers each day, it has to be seen if the director responds to it.