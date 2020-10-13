Omkara Star Cast Repeat In Prabhas Adipurush?

Famous Tollywood actor of Baahubali fame Prabhas is currently busy with the shooting of Radhe Shyam. The mocie is helmed by Radhakrishna.

The team returned to India after the successful completion of its shooting in Georgia just before the Centre imposed lockdown over Coronavirus. In fact, the entire film crew including Prabhas went into self isolation to prevent inwfction from spreading.

Now, all eyes are on Adipurush, what is being touted as the highest budget movie in Indian film history. We hear that this Pan India movie will have one more addition to its Star cast with the entry of another famous Bollywood star Ajay Devgan who will be playing the role of Lord Shiva.

But the team is yet to give an official confirmation about this addition. The movie which is named as 'Adipurush' is the magnum adaptation based on the great Indian epic Ramayana. It may be recalled that Saif Ali khan was roped in for the role of Lankesh (Ravana) and a poster to this effect was also released. One can remember that Saif Ali Khan had worked with Ajay Devgn in the super hit movie "Tanhaji" and also "Omkara".

Now, it appears as if the Omkara cast is being roped in for Adipurush.

Adipurush, which will be shot in Telugu and Hindi will be later dubbed into other languages like Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and a few foreign languages. Tollywood actor Prabhas, who's now a pan India sensation has said, "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film."

So much is being said about the movie even before the project is being taken to sets. The movie is still in pre production stage and is expected to go on floors next year. The movie's gala release will be in 2022. The team is currently in talks with many Bollywood stars who could take up some crucial roles in this epic movie.

Buzz is that Keerthy Suresh is being cast for the female lead role but we are yet to get an official confirmation about this. Meanwhile, Prabhas's next titled "Radhe Shyam" which is being made on a lavish budget is also creating a lot of hype in the industry. A specially prepared set at Annapurna studios in Hyderabad is awaiting the Radhe Shyam team to commence shooting in India.

Pooja Hegde, the leading lady of this movie has shared her pictures from the Italy shooting locations on Instagram. Radha Krishna Kumar of 'Jil' fame is directing this movie. This is the director's first collaboration with Prabhas. However, the team has to complete the shooting within about 3-4 months to pave the way for Prabhas to fulfill his commitments with other production teams.