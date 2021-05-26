Omkar's special gift to Monal?

'Sudigadu' actress Monal Gajjar became popular with Bigg Boss season 4. The actress came to the LimeLight because of her triangle love story with Bigg Boss Season 4 winner Abhijeet and runner up Akhil.

After staying for 14 weeks in the Bigg Boss house, the actress scored some decent offers in the industry. After coming out of the house, Monal recently shook her leg with Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in an item song in Allu Arjun's movie. She is also appearing as a dance show judge on Star Maa channel. But the dance program has finally came to an end recently. On this note, Omkar gave a memorable gift to Monal. When she was in Bigg Boss house, Monal revealed so many times that she grew up without a father as she lost her father when she was a child.



Omkar gave an art work of Monal with her father. Monal became emotional seeing the gift and said that it is really special for her and thanked the Dance + team and Star Maa for giving her this opportunity.

