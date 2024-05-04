‘Oo Manchi Ghost’ (OMG) creates curiosity with concept poster

Markset Networks is set to tickle funny bones and send shivers down the spine with their upcoming comedy horror flick, "Oo Manchi Ghost" (OMG). Directed by Shankar Marthand, the film boasts a stellar cast including comedian Vennela Kishore, Nandita Swetha, Shakalaka Shankar, Navami Gayak, Naveen Neni, Rajath Raghav, and comedian Raghu Babu, promising a rollercoaster of laughter and scares.

Produced by Dr Abinika Inabathuni, "Oo Manchi Ghost" features music by Anup Rubens, whose previously released lyrical video garnered positive responses. Adding to the excitement, the makers recently unveiled a concept poster and a glimpse of the movie, teasing audiences with a blend of comedy, horror, and thriller elements.

The concept poster sets the eerie tone, depicting the lead characters' fearful expressions as they encounter a ghostly presence against the backdrop of a haunted house. Notably, comedian Shakalaka Shankar portrays an exorciser, hinting at the film's comedic elements.

The glimpse offers a sneak peek into the storyline, showcasing the main characters while teasing the premise of the movie. With Anup Rubens' captivating background score enhancing the impact, audiences can expect a perfect balance of humor and horror.

With cinematography by I Andrew and art direction by Supriya, "Oo Manchi Ghost" promises an entertaining ride from start to finish. Edited by MR Varma, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its unique blend of laughter and chills.