‘Oo Pillo’ from ‘Mechanic Rocky’ entertains with Vibrant visuals, joyful chemistry

The young and talented Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen will soon entertain audiences with his latest mass-action comedy entertainer titled “Mechanic Rocky.” This film, on which debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi turns director, Ram Talluri is producing the film under SRT Entertainments. Right from the first look till the first single, Mechanic Rocky has already created a lot of buzz. More recently, the team further intensified the fun by releasing the second single, "Oo Pillo," as part of their musical promotions.

"Oo Pillo,” connects with the audience instantly and gets them moving with its peppy beats. Music director Jakes Bejoy, who surprised everyone recently with “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” superhit, has done it once again for “Mechanic Rocky.” Krishna Chaitanya's lyrics for this song are truly perfect.

Vibrant visuals and a joyful chemistry between Vishwak Sen and Meenakshi Chaudhary add to the romantic vibes of the song. The vocally soulful Nakash Aziz only enhances that, as do production values that are quite high. Already, that production has helped make the track an instant favorite among fans.

With Shraddha Srinath also playing a lead role and top-notch technical support through cinematographer Manojh Katasani, Mechanic Rocky seems to be shaping up as an eagerly awaited film. The movie is scheduled for a Diwali release on October 31st.