‘Operation Valentine’ team to pay tribute at Pulwama attack site

As the nation braces itself for the 5th anniversary of the Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of numerous Indian soldiers, the team behind the upcoming film "Operation Valentine" has decided to pay a heartfelt tribute to the martyred soldiers.

The tribute, planned for tomorrow, will see the Operation Valentine team visiting the site of the Pulwama attack to honor the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Further details regarding their visit will be shared with the public soon.

"Operation Valentine," directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, is a film that aims to capture the spirit of valor and sacrifice. The movie is set to be released in both Telugu and Hindi on March 1, 2024. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures, with significant contributions from co-producers Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment, the film's musical composition is led by the talented Mickey J Mayer.

As the nation remembers the sacrifices of the soldiers, "Operation Valentine" stands as a cinematic tribute, highlighting the indomitable spirit of those who dedicated their lives in service to the country.