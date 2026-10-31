- Fox Sagar to get Mini-Tank Bund makeover
- Ponguleti vows to safeguard every inch of govt land
- Revanth warns KCR, says nature will punish him
- CM Revanth seeks speedy nod for three high-speed rail corridors
- EAGLE Force tracks drug links in HCU, NALSAR, GITAM
- Gangakatva modernisation: Keep farmers’ interests in mind, not contractors: Jagga Reddy to irrigation officials
- Ramky-GVPR JV to execute Godavari project’s package II
- Uttam fixes Rs 66 per kg price cap on rice to curb inflation
‘Ori Nayano’ kicks off with a grand muhurtham
In Short
Telugu movie ‘Ori Nayano’, directed by Mani Teja Gondi and produced by S. Sai Abhishek, kicks off shooting in Hyderabad with a grand launch ceremony.
The shoot of forthcoming Telugu film Ori Nayano kicked off with a grand Muhurtham in Hyderabad. The film produced by S. Sai Abhishek under the banner Veeranjaneya Productions is directed by Mani Teja Gondi.
The first clap was provided by popular producer and distributor Vamsi Nandipati. The first scene was shot under the direction of Polimera franchise director Dr. Anil Vishwanath. The latter felicitated the producer and wished the best of luck to the team.
“We are trying to give a great story with great production values. We aim to wrap up the shoot within 25 days and will be releasing it in February,” said producer S. Sai Abhishek.
“I am very excited to kick off this project. The film will be an entertaining venture with some interesting characters and heartfelt moments. We are working with passion to make this come true,” said director Mani Teja Gondi.
Titled ‘Every Life Will Have an Ori... Nayano! Moment’, the film will deliver some good entertainment mixed with heartfelt moments. More updates regarding the cast, crew and release are expected to be announced by the makers soon.
KCR tried to grab Rs 50k-cr Miyapur land, alleges CM Revanth
Bhatti’s call at NAREDCO TG property show: Realty must become partner in TG’s growth
Shah to join Nov 2 Hyd ‘Maha Padayatra’
Kids' edu videos attract attention, not learning: ISB study
Institutional autonomy must be respected by everyone in the country
Much ado about one MLC seat: Million memes, noise and political theatre