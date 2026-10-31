‘Ori Nayano’ kicks off with a grand muhurtham

The shoot of forthcoming Telugu film Ori Nayano kicked off with a grand Muhurtham in Hyderabad. The film produced by S. Sai Abhishek under the banner Veeranjaneya Productions is directed by Mani Teja Gondi.

The first clap was provided by popular producer and distributor Vamsi Nandipati. The first scene was shot under the direction of Polimera franchise director Dr. Anil Vishwanath. The latter felicitated the producer and wished the best of luck to the team.

“We are trying to give a great story with great production values. We aim to wrap up the shoot within 25 days and will be releasing it in February,” said producer S. Sai Abhishek.

“I am very excited to kick off this project. The film will be an entertaining venture with some interesting characters and heartfelt moments. We are working with passion to make this come true,” said director Mani Teja Gondi.

Titled ‘Every Life Will Have an Ori... Nayano! Moment’, the film will deliver some good entertainment mixed with heartfelt moments. More updates regarding the cast, crew and release are expected to be announced by the makers soon.