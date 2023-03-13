Oscars 2023: Here Comes Our RRR Squad All Dressed Up In Classy Avatars

It's a great day for all the Tollywood movie buffs and Indian cine lovers… Our RRR team reached the Oscars 2023 award show venue and are all busy with small interviews. Right from the lead actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan to the directors Rajamouli and MM Keeravani, even singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaal Bhairava made their presence in their style best. Even choreographer Prem Rakshit and Rajamouli's son Karthikeya are also present and even they looked awesome. The makers shared the individual pics of all these RRR stars on social media and treated the fans…



First let us start off with the original singers of the "Naatu Naatu…" song, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj! They looked classy in black and silver attires sticking to Indian styles!

They pose for pics at the venue…

Here comes Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda along with the director SS Rajamouli and Karthikeya…

Young Tiger Junior NTR also looked awesome dressed up in black velvety kurta holding'Tiger' embroidery on his left shoulder!

Ram Charan along with his dear wife Upasana Kamineni… He looked handsome in a black outfit while Upasana owned a classy appeal with a white saree!

The lead trio SS Rajamouli, Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej… They all looked amazing in designer classy wear!

Our "Naatu Naatu…" composer MM Keeravani with his dear wife Valli twinning in the green outfits!

Our lyricist Chandrabose made his presence in a black suit!

Hope "Naatu Naatu…" bags the prestigious Oscar Award and makes us go proud!