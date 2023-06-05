OTT: Allu Arjun crowns Soujanya Bhagavathula as the winner of aha “Telugu Indian Idol Season 2”

The grand culmination of aha Telugu Indian Idol 2, an enthralling musical extravaganza presented by aha, India’s No.1 local OTT platform left audiences spellbound with its captivating performances and remarkable talent. The season's grand finale, held with great fanfare, was graced by the esteemed presence of renowned actor Allu Arjun who announced the winner of season 2 and added an extra touch of glamour to the already star-studded event. The South India’s biggest reality show on aha, proved to be a resounding success, celebrating the rich musical heritage of Telugu entertainment.



Throughout the journey, the show's illustrious panel of judges, comprised of music maestros SS Thaman, Geetha Madhuri, and Karthik, played a pivotal role in mentoring and shaping the exceptional talent on display. As the show's host, the charismatic and talented Hema Chandra added a touch of elegance and warmth, ensuring an engaging and competitive spirit for the audience.

Telugu Indian Idol 2 surpassed all expectations, attracting an overwhelming response from aspiring singers across the globe, with over 10,000 people at auditions and TOP 12 vying for the coveted title. After a rigorous competition for weeks, the Top 5 finalists emerged as a testament to the immense musical talent present. Sruthi from New Jersey, Jayaram from Hyderabad, Laasya Priya from Siddipet, Karthikeya from Hyderabad, and Soujanya Bhagavathula from Visakhapatnam mesmerized viewers with their exceptional vocal prowess and stage presence.

In a thrilling and closely contested finale, Soujanya Bhagavathula from Vishakhapatnam emerged as the triumphant winner, leaving an indelible impression with her soulful renditions and captivating performances. The immensely talented Jayaram and Laasya Priya secured the first and second runners-up positions, respectively, showcasing their exceptional skills and charisma.

Allu Arjun, expressed his delight, saying, “I am thrilled to be a part of the aha Telugu Indian Idol 2 finale. Seeing these talented singers perform so well fills me with immense joy and love for music. This show has become a cherished and memorable experience for me. I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Soujanya for her incredible achievement. Balancing the responsibilities of being a mother to a two-year-old while participating in such a demanding competition is no easy feat, and I deeply respect her dedication and commitment. I believe in the importance of having strong family support, and Soujanya is fortunate to have the love and support of her husband. Every husband should uplift and stand by their wife, and every woman should strive to create her identity. Soujanya's success inspires all, and I wish her continued success in her musical journey.”

Overwhelmed with joy and gratitude, Soujanya Bhagavathula, the winner of aha Telugu Indian Idol 2, shared her heartfelt emotions, saying, "Receiving the award from Allu Arjun and winning aha Telugu Indian Idol 2 is a dream come true. His words of encouragement and appreciation will forever hold a special place in my heart. This incredible journey has taught me the power of perseverance. I am forever grateful to aha, the esteemed judges, the viewers, the talented contestants, and the incredible team behind the show for believing in me and providing me with this platform to showcase my talent. This victory is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who has supported and encouraged me. I will cherish this moment forever and strive for excellence in my musical journey."

aha Telugu Indian Idol 2 has not only captured the hearts of music enthusiasts but has also set new standards in the realm of reality shows. This triumphant season is a testament to aha's commitment to showcasing exceptional talent and delivering unmatched entertainment to Telugu-speaking audiences worldwide.