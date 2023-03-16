OTT Platform Secures Digital Rights to Rangamarthanda

Krishna Vamsi, the creative director, is all set to release his emotional drama "Rangamarthanda" in theaters on March 22, 2023. The film stars Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and Brahmanandam in lead roles.

According to sources, the digital streaming rights for the movie have been acquired by the popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, for a decent price. Produced by Housefull Movies and Rajashyamala Entertainments, the movie also features Shivathmika Rajashekar, Rahul Sipligunj, Adarsh Balakrishna, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles. The music for this star-studded film has been composed by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja.