OTT Release Date for Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Revealed

Ravi Teja's recent film, "Ravanasura," directed by Sudheer Varma, has not received a positive response from most of the audience. The thriller also features Sushanth.

It was previously announced that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the film's digital streaming rights. Now, it has been reported that the movie will make its debut on the OTT platform in the first week of May 2023. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

The film features Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar, Pujita Ponnada, and Faria Abdullah as the female leads. Produced by Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks, the music is composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo.