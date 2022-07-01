Pakka Commercial Movie OTT release date and Streaming platform Fixed

Gopichand's and Director's Maruthi flick Pakka Commercial is having its theatrical release today. However, there has been a recent argument that Telugu moviegoers are not interested in watching every new theatrical release and are willing to wait for the film to be released on OTT. This is cited as one of the reasons why cinema attendance has declined.

Gopichand's Team Pakka Commercial has now announced that they will implement an OTT strategy for the film. "Many people believe that our film will be available on OTT soon and that they will be able to watch it there." However, we have decided against it. Pakka Commercial will not be available on OTT in the near future." Maruthi stated in his most recent media interview. As previously reported, Pakka Commercial will reportedly be available on OTT streaming platforms at least 5 weeks after its theatrical release. this movie satellite parters by star maa and digital partners aha and Netflix