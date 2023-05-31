Pareshan Promises a Hilarious Entertainer: Thiruveer

Live
- Call 1533 if any trouble occurs due to rain: BBMP Chief
- DCM DK Shivakumar meets Savadi
- New Ruia chief aims at best medical care to poor
- ‘Nenu Student Sir’ is a new age thriller. Very Exciting: Hero Bellamkonda Ganesh
- Mobile science expo on ‘Gene-Health Connect’ inaugurated at RSC
- Mahabubnagar: Bhatti Vikramarka ups the ante against BJP and BRS
- Be radiant and ready
- Fish consumption receives boost in Anantapur district
- Pooja J Jhaveri makes her debut in fashion entrepreneurship
- Dinosaur Day
"Pareshan": A Rural Entertainer Starring Tiruveer and Pavani Karanam, Set to Release on June 2nd
Written and directed by Rupak Ronaldson, the upcoming film "Pareshan" features Tiruveer, known for his role in 'Masooda,' as the lead hero, with Pavani Karanam as the lead actress. Presented by Rana Daggubati, the film is scheduled for release on June 2nd.
As part of the film's promotional activities, a press meet was held today. During the event, Rupak Ronaldson expressed his gratitude, stating, "I consider myself fortunate that the slangs used in my films suit me perfectly." He further described "Pareshan" as a comedy that revolves around stressed and anxious characters.
Moreover, he emphasized that "Pareshan" is a genuine Telangana film. Ronaldson shared the positive response received from a recent screening for a group of people in Vijayawada, where the audience thoroughly enjoyed the movie. Rana Daggubati himself watched and greatly enjoyed the film at Ramanaidu Studios, leading him to decide to present it.