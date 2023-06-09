Pawan Kalyan back to ‘OG’ sets

Currently, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is focusing on completing Sujeet’s “OG” and Harish Shankar’s “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” at the earliest. Out of these two, “OG” is more special for fans since Pawan is playing a gangster after a very long time.



Recently the third schedule of the film has begun in Hyderabad without Pawan Kalyan. The team shot a few crucial scenes involving the rest of the cast. Now the latest update is that Powerstar joined this new schedule today.

A stylish picture of Pawan Kalyan entering the sets was released, and the image is currently going viral. The makers also informed that this is an action-packed schedule. Priyanka Mohan is playing the female lead, while DVV Danayya is producing this high-budget action entertainer.



