Pawan Kalyan Fans Ecstatic as Harish Shankar's Latest Tweet Takes Social Media by Storm

Harish Shankar, a popular film director, is set to direct Powerstar Pawan Kalyan after a decade. The upcoming movie, titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is reportedly based on the Tamil film Theri, which starred Thalapathy Vijay. Recently, the movie's poster was released, creating a buzz on social media.

Sreeleela, who impressed audiences with her dancing skills in the movie Dhamaka, has been cast as the female lead in Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Fans on Twitter have been requesting the director to include a mass number featuring Pawan and Sreeleela, to which Harish Shankar responded with a thumbs-up emoticon, much to the delight of fans.

The recent looks of Powerstar have been receiving praise, and Harish Shankar is said to have taken all necessary precautions to ensure that the film lives up to expectations. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose the music. While the release date for the movie is yet to be announced, fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival.