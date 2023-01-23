Pawan Kalyan is gearing up to begin the filming of a long-awaited remake.

Pawan Kalyan, the well-known Telugu actor, is preparing to begin filming for the highly-anticipated remake of the Tamil film, Vinodhaya Sitham. The shooting schedule for the film has been planned and it is expected that Pawan will commence filming this week.

Alongside Pawan, actor Sai Dharam Teja will also play an important role in the film and is set to join the filming schedule with Pawan. The director of the original film, Samuthirakani, will also be directing the remake. This project has been long-delayed but the fans of the actor are excited to see the remake of this critically acclaimed film.

The movie is expected to be a treat to watch with the combination of Pawan and Sai Dharam Teja and the direction of Samuthirakani. The team is expected to wrap up the shooting as soon as possible and bring it to the big screen.