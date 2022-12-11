Pawan Kalyan Looks Terrific In The First Look Poster Of Harish Shankar's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan is all ready to entertain the movie buffs with the lined-up projects. He is now busy with filmmaker Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu shooting and also began his martial arts training after 20 long years. It is also known that he announced his next project with Harish Shankar. Off late, the makers dropped the first look poster and changed the title from Bhagavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh to Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The team silently dropped the first look poster and created noise on social media.



The makers shared the new title poster of the movie on their Twitter pages and treated all the fans of PK… Take a look!

Along with dropping the poster, they also wrote, "@PawanKalyan in and as #UstaadBhagatSingh. This time, it's beyond entertainment Shoot begins soon @harish2you @ThisIsDSP @DoP_Bose @MythriOfficial".

The poster looked terrific as Pawan is seen in an intense appeal holding a cup of tea. Even his bike is all modish and a complete new look. The caption of the poster, 'This time, It's not just Entertainment and 'Manalni Evadra Aapedi' also upped the expectations on the movie. The thunder storm background and Pawan's stylish look also made the poster worth watching!

The shooting of this movie will begin soon and it is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The cast and crew details of this movie will be announced soon!

Well, as said Pawan is also part of Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, it is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This movie is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada to give it a Pan Indian appeal. MM Keeravani is handling the music department.

Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.