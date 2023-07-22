  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan suggestion to mega heroes on entering politics goes viral

Mega heroes Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s “Bro” is all set to amuse the audiences from July 28th. This fantasy comedy-drama is directed by Samuthirakani. The film’s theatrical trailer will be unveiled tomorrow. During the promotions of the film, Sai Dharam Tej revealed the advice given by Pawan Kalyan regarding politics to all the mega heroes.

“Kalyan Garu told me one thing very clearly. He asked me to enter politics only if I had the proper political knowledge. He asked me to stay away from politics if I didn’t have a sufficient understanding of it. Not just me, he said the same thing to Varun Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, Varun Tej, and Charan,” stated Sai Dharam Tej.

Sai Dharam further stated, “Kalyan Garu said it is not good to foray into politics with half knowledge. He said it’s better to study rather than enter politics without proper knowledge.”


