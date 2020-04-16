Pawan Kalyan vs Balakrishna for Dusshera

Tollywood: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with a series of interesting projects. Vakeel Saab is one of the films which is scheduled for a grand release in month of June, for Summer. But, due to the extension of lock down period now, the makers are planning to postpone the film to Dusshera now. The official release date of the movie will come out soon.

At the same time, we hear that Balakrishna's new movie with Boyapati Srinu will also release during Dusshera. As of now, there is no clarity on when the project releases but the director interacted with a website and announced that his movie releases during Dusshera.

It will be interesting to see two different films, made by different heroes for the Dusshera season. More details about the project will come out soon. Keep watching the space for the official release dates of the movie.