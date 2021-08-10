Pawan Kalyan's birthday treat to fans

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with the Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit, 'Ayyapanum Koshiyum'. The shooting of the film is currently taking place in Hyderabad and Pawan will be seen as a powerful cop, Bheemala Nayak in the film.

Nithya Menen is onboard to play the love interest of PSPK in the movie. Now, the buzz is that the makers have already kickstarted the promotions. The first single from the movie will come out on September 2nd on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday.

Directed by Saagar K Chandra, Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies in the film.

The film unit confirmed that the movie will have a grand release for Sankranthi next year. Trivikram Srinivas is the film's writer who is working hard in supervising the film.