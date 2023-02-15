Pawan Kalyan's Co-Star Makes a Comeback to Tollywood After 10 Years

It's been around ten years since the actress Meera Jasmine appeared in Telugu and Tamil movies. Last appeared in Moksha (Telugu, 2013), the Gudumba Shankar actress is making her reentry into Tollywood with a new movie, Vimanam.

As today is the birthday of the Bhadra beauty, the makers of Vimanam officially announced that she is playing a prominent role in the Tamil-Telugu movie, which also has Samuthirakani in a pivotal role. There is no certainty about the role of Meera Jasmine yet.



Kiran Korrapati Creative Works and Zee Studios together producing this film, which is currently in the shooting stage. More details like the rest of the cast, technicians and release date will be revealed in the coming days.















