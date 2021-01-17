Pawan Kalyan's comeback is just roaring

It's already known to all that Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan has made his comeback with a bang to the silver screen with his new movie 'Vakeel Saab'. This time, he picked a blockbuster remake and is all set to essay the role of an 'Advocate'.



On the occasion of Pongal, the makers of this flick have dropped a power-packed teaser of this court drama and raised the expectations of his fans.

Pawan Kalyan's extraordinary screen space, ultimate dialogue modulation and classy 'Lawyer' attire made this teaser a worth watch.

The teaser starts off with Pawan Kalyan prepping up to raise his voice in the court. He is seen wearing the 'Advocate' black coat and pulls out the dusty white cloth from the books. This proves he is back to the court after a long time with a new case.

This 'Agnyaathavaasi' stylish fight sequence and powerful dialogues in the court will surely give you goosebumps.

Being the remake of highly acclaimed Bollywood movie 'Pink' which starred megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, Pawn Kalyan is all set to step into the shoes of Big B with this role.

This movie also has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla who will replace the roles of Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang from the Bollywood movie.

Pawan Kalyan took a two years break from the silver screen after 'Agnyaathavaasi' to focus on his political career. But after two years, he wanted to make his comeback to the Tollywood screens and thus opted for a powerful script.

This Venu Sriram directorial has Prakash Raj in an important role. This movie is being bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

SS Thaman is once again ready to make the music lovers enjoy his melodious tunes. Even Shruti Hassan who is the lead actress of this movie is making her come back to Tollywood after a couple of years. Presently she is enjoying the success of Ravi Teja's 'Krack' movie and if this Pawn Kalyan's flick will hit the bull's eye then, she will once again own a demanding space in Tollywood.

Even Naresh, Mukesh Rishi, Subbaraju, Vamsi Krishna, Anasuya Bhardwaj and Ananda Chakrapani will also hold prominent roles in this movie.