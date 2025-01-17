Pawan Kalyan’s soulful vocals in ‘Maata Vinaali’ from ‘HHVM’ steals spotlight

The much-anticipated musical journey of Hari Hara Veera Mallu has begun with the release of its first song, “Maata Vinaali,” today. The track, which showcases the unmistakable charm of Pawan Kalyan, begins with his powerful lines in the Telangana dialect, delivering a deeply meaningful message. The catchy hook line “Vinaali, Veeramallu Maata Chebthe Vinaali” immediately captivates listeners.

Set against a mesmerizing forest backdrop, the lyrical video introduces Pawan Kalyan’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, where he delivers soulful lyrics that urge listeners to embrace wisdom and positivity. The song’s message revolves around the importance of listening to good words and adopting a righteous path. The energetic folk beats and soulful humming in the track are sure to stay with the audience, and the simple yet graceful dance moves by Pawan Kalyan add a refreshing touch.

The track, composed by Oscar-winning MM Keeravaani, is sung by Pawan Kalyan himself. The heartfelt performance, combined with Penchal Das's lyrical contribution (in Telugu), makes this song unforgettable. The multilingual song is also available in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi with different lyrics by regional lyricists.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set for a grand worldwide release on March 28, 2025. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, this high-budget period action drama promises to be an epic cinematic experience.



