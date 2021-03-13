Pawan Kalyan’s terrific look in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ raised hopes

Tillnow we have witnessed Power Star Pawan Kalyan in either love stories, action dramas or God-themed plots, but for the first time in his film career, our dear 'Gabbar Singh' will essay the role of a periodic hero and that too with a Pan Indian appeal. Being made under Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial; PawanKalyan's 27th movie is titled as 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. On the occasion of Shivaratri, the makers of this magnum opus have dropped the first look and motion poster of this movie. As it is an epic movie, the first glimpse itself created noise on social media and bagged millions of views in a short span of time.



Director Krish shared the motion poster of the film on his Twitter and introduced PawanKalyan in a never seen before avatar. Making us to prepare for an epic adventure, Krish showed us a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan's terrific action sequence and made us to get goose bumps. The motion poster opens up with a scenic river-side view and slowly reveals Pawan Kalyan's character. His royal 'Eagle' badge, dagger, short knife, spear and golden bracelet made him look outstanding with a complete makeover. Then he jumps off from the heights and shows off his spectacular characterization. According to the sources, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and QutubShahi backdrop story which makes Pawan essay the role of a mythological hero.

Even the caption of the flick, 'The Legendary Heroic Outlaw' is also capturing the pulse of the movie buffs. 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' movie is being bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. The film is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada to give it a Pan Indian appeal. Young actress Nidhhi Aggerwal will be the lead actress while MM Keeravani will be giving music to the film. The film will hit big screens as Sankranthi 2022 gift.