Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh ‘First Glimpse’ Is Just Terrific

It’s the big time for all the Power Star Pawan Kalyan fans… He turned into Ustaad Bhagat Singh for Harish Shankar’s directorial and on the occasion of their last movie Gabbar Singh clocking 11 years today, the makers launched the first glimpse. It is just terrific and took the expectations bar a notch higher and is the biggest gift to all his hard-core fans. The makers dropped the first glimpse on social media and created noise with their pre-glimpse posters too… Young actress Sreeleela is the essaying the lead role in this movie.

Along with sharing the motion first glimpse, they also wrote, “'Eesari Performance Badhalaipodhi’. Here is the #UBSMassGlimpse - https://youtu.be/KYuj9hffF20 @PawanKalyan, like we all LOVE him #UstaadBhagatSingh”.

As promised the first glimpse is awesome and terrific showcasing Pawan Kalyan as Ustaad Bhagat Singh who is essaying the role of a police officer. He is in charge of Mahankali Police Station, Patthar Gunj, Old City… His mass look and swag-filled dialogue delivery made the promo worth watching. It starts off with the Hindu religion's auspicious Bhagavadgeeta slogan, "Whenever righteousness is threatened and unrighteousness is rampant, those times, in every eon, I manifest myself." There enters our dear Bhagat Singh… His last dialogue, "This time performance will be in next level… Haat Saale…" made his fans celebrate the big day for sure…

This is the poster which was released just one hour ahead and showcased Pawan’s hand holding a gun with the clock backdrop…

The poster that indicated only two hours left for the first glimpse… It showcased a few people standing on the other side of barricades.

This is the best poster of the day having Pawan Kalyan in swag… He is seen standing on a road along with placing his hand on a barricade.

Going with the details of this movie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is being directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has Bollywood’s ace actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aushutosh Rana in prominent roles. Well, already the makers wrapped up the first schedule and now they are all set to gear up for the second schedule.

Another special occasion that connects with 11th May is that Pawan and Harish’s Gabbar Singh will clock 11 years tomorrow and thus the date holds much importance. Rock Star Devi Sri Prasad, Sony Music and Pawan are teaming up for this movie again and thus the trio are ready to create magic on the big screens.

Pawan Kalyan is busy with Sujeeth’s OG, Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Vinodhaya Sitham remake.