Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab Movie Is Releasing Today On OTT Platform

Power star Pawan Kalyan's latest movie 'Vakeel Saab' directed by Venu Sriram. It is known that the Telugu remake of the Pink was released worldwide on the 9th of this month. With the arrival of Pawan Kalyan almost three years later, the openings for this film have come in a wide range. Revenues in this range, especially during Covid-19, have made the producers mint crores. Especially the first three days came with creepy collections. And after that it could not get bigger. There are many reasons for this. Corona cases are increasing day by day especially due to corona second wave in the country. This makes people afraid to leave their homes.

With this, many films are going with the OTT route. Vakeel Saab also took the OTT path in this context. The film is streaming on Prime Video from April 30.

According to the agreement made by the Tollywood producers with the OTTs, there should be a gap of at least one and a half months between the theatrical release of the film and the OTT release. That is a condition. But this was not the case with 'Vakeel Saab'. This means that movie streaming has started from today through Amazon Prime. It was not intentionally done. After the release of Vakeel Saab's hit talk, producer Dil Raju said that he will be coming to OTT in 50 days.

But as the corona second wave made, theatres get closed as cases increased. With this, producer Dil Raju chose the OTT early release option. As part of that, the movie will stream on Amazon Prime from tonight. It is learned that the producer has made an additional profit of up to Rs 12 crore through this pre-release. Fans, on the other hand, who missed the movie in theatres, are ready to enjoy 'Vakeel Saab' on OTT. Thaman composed the music and Ananya Nagalla, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali played the lead roles. Shruti Haasan shines in a small role. Prakash Raj appeared in another key role.

The latest news is that Dil Raju is planning another movie with Pawan Kalyan. Full details on the film are yet to be known. The film will be directed by Vamsi Paidipally. When it comes to other films starring Pawan Kalyan, Krish Jagarlamudi is also in the line. The film opens in a historical context. It is said that Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a diamond thief in this movie. The title of the movie is Harihara Veeramallu.

Along with this movie, Pawan is remaking a Malayalam movie in Telugu. Ayyappanum Koshiyam, a super hit in Malayalam, is being remade in Telugu. Rana Daggubati plays another key role. Thaman is providing the music for the film.