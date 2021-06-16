Pawan plans pan-India film with his best friend

'Wizard of the words' Trivikram Srinivas has announced his next project with Superstar Mahesh Babu. Tentatively titled as #SSMB28, the movie is slated to hit theatres in July 2022. As per the latest reports, Trivikram Srinivas is now planning a pan-Indian movie with Power Star Pawan Kalyan after wrapping up #SSMB28.

The buzz states that the director has already finished the entire script work of the film and is preparing to take it into production. The movie will hit the floors after Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan complete their prior commitments.

If everything goes well, the movie is going to mark the 4th outing of Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram after Jalsa, Attarintiki Daredi and Agnyathavaasi.

There is no clarity on who will bankroll the fourth film in this combination. On the other hand, Trivikram is currently working as a writer for Pawan's AK remake.