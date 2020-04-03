 Top
Payal Rajput focuses on Telugu classes!

Payal Rajput is one of the talented heroines in the movie industry. Having made her debut as a heroine with the film RX100, Payal Rajput earned a tag as, the bold heroine in the film industry. Later, she did a couple of interesting films but they did not help her in any manner. She then did a film called Venky Mama which became a hit but Payal is still unhappy about the same since her role is not received well by the audiences.

According to the buzz, Payal Rajput charges a remuneration around 60-80 lakhs for a movie. During the lockdown period, Payal sat down to work on her drawbacks. The reports reveal that she is undergoing training in the Telugu language. Payal wants to be a part of some interesting films and she is weak in speaking the language which is becoming a barrier. So, she wants to overcome the same during this lockdown time.

