Payal Rajput goes bold for ‘Mangalavaaram’

In February, "RX 100" fame Ajay Bhupathi announced the title of his directorial as "Mangalavaaram," a pan-Indian movie. Payal Rajput is the lead in this movie, which is now in the news again.

The team took to social media and unveiled a bold first look poster of the movie. The poster, which features Payal Rajput in a bold avatar, grabs the audience's attention immediately.

The female-centric film is being produced under A Creative Works and Mudhra Media Works.

The pan-South film has noted actors and technicians on board. Ajaneesh Loknath of "Kantara" fame is the composer of the movie. More details will be announced soon.

