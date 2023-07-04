Payal Rajput’s ‘Mangalavaaram’ teaser review: Terrific and spine-chilling

Director Ajay Bhupathi and actress Payal Rajput, who previously collaborated on the blockbuster film “RX 100,” have teamed up again for a bold and thrilling movie “Mangalavaaram.” The film has been in the making for several months, and now, the makers have unveiled the teaser.

The teaser looks terrific and it showcases the fear in the eyes of the villagers, who are constantly looking up into the sky. It seems like the story has a devotional connection, and we will have to wait a few more weeks to learn more about the film. ‘Kantara’ fame Ajaneesh Loknath gave a spine-chilling background score which took teaser to another level.

This female-centric movie is produced by A Creative Works and Mudhra Media Works and features Nanditha Swetha, Divya Pillai, Azmal, Ravindra Vijay, Krishna Chaitanya, Ajay Gosh, Shravan Reddy, Srithej, and others in significant roles. The release date and other details will be announced soon.