‘Peddi’ song crosses 100m views

The arrival of ‘Chikiri Chikiri’, the first single from Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s massive Pan-India spectacle ‘Peddi’, has transformed the film’s musical launch into a worldwide celebration. From the moment it released, the song has ignited digital platforms with unprecedented energy, marking one of the most explosive starts for an Indian film track in recent times.

Composed by Academy Award–winning music director AR Rahman, ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ has resonated across continents, effortlessly crossing cultural and linguistic boundaries. Its infectious beats, folk-rooted pulse, and cinematic soundscape have drawn listeners from every corner of the globe, culminating in a staggering 100+ million cumulative views across languages.

Leading the pack is the Telugu version, which continues to dominate with close to 64 million views and nearly 1 million likes, reaffirming Ram Charan’s unparalleled connect with native audiences. The Hindi version stands strong with 25 million views, while the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions together contribute another 10 million, solidifying the song’s pan-Indian triumph.

What truly elevates the frenzy is Ram Charan’s electrifying screen presence. Known for his impeccable dancing and magnetic aura, Charan delivers raw, rustic, yet powerfully graceful moves in the song, prompting fans to recreate them by the thousands. Social media has turned into a ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ festival—from high-energy dance reels to stylized edits, fan-made tributes continue to flood timelines globally.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, ‘Peddi’ has already generated high anticipation. With its very first single turning into a global chartbuster, the film’s momentum has surged dramatically, setting the stage for one of the most awaited releases of the coming year.