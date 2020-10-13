Pelli Choopulu Producer To Bankroll Soundarya Biopic?

Discussions are underway to bring out a biopic on late South Indian multilingual actress Soundarya.



It has become a trend across film industries to produce biopics of famous actors who made it big on the silver screen. Biopics of actors of yesteryears like Savitri, NTR, Jayalalitha, Silk Smitha, and other actors were made or are under production.



Sandalwood actress Soundarya who had also worked in other South Indian languages including Telugu and Tamil was very popular among fans. Now as per the details, we hear that a Biopic of the actor will be made in Telugu.



Though Soundarya hailed from Karnataka, she had also worked in Telugu movies. Now, a Telugu producer is believed to have evinced interest in producing a biopic on this talented late actress. we hear that the producer who bankrolled "Pelli Choopulu" and "Mental Madhilo" movies is planning to produce this Biopic.



We are yet to get an official confirmation about the project as well as details of the director who would be helping the movie. There is also a buzz that Malayalam actress Sai Pallavi who has a huge fan following in South India including Tollywood is likely to be selected for the role.



Soundarya too was a famous actress who was popular in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam film industries. The actor who entered the film industry in 1992 worked in the movie industry for about 13 years. The actor had worked in many languages with several famous stars like Amithabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vishnuvardhan, Mohanlal, Ravichandran, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Victory Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Mohan Babu and many other famous actors.



Soundarya had won six Film Fare awards, one National Award, and five state awards. Kannada super hit movie "Aptha Mitra" with Vishnuvardhan and Ramesh Arvind was her last appearance in 2004 after which she met with a tragic death in an air crash in the year 2004 on April 17.



She was just 31 years old when she lost her life. She was born in 1972, at Karnataka's Kolar. She entered the tinsel world at the age of twenty. Her first movie was "Ghandharva". She had dreamt of becoming a doctor, but cinema industry beckoned her. She discontinued her education when she was pursuing her first year MBBS. Soundarya also got offers from other languages and that is when the actress became busy in the Telugu film industry.

