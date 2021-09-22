PellisandaD Trailer: All About Roshan's Fight For His Bride Shree Leela!

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Srikanth's son Roshan is making his debut in Tollywood with the PelliSandaD movie. Being the sequel of 1996 blockbuster Srikanth's movie Pelli Sandadi, there are many expectations on it. Off late, the makers released the trailer of this love tale and showcased Roshan's love for his bride Shree Leela.



Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu launched the trailer through his Twitter page and sent his best wishes to the whole team.

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Extremely happy to launch the trailer of @Ragavendraraoba garu's silver screen debut #PelliSandaD!! Wishing him and the entire team all the very best for its release!"

Yes, ace filmmaker Raghavendra Rao garu who directed more than 100 movies is also making his acting debut with this movie. He will essay the role of Vashishta in this love tale and will be seen as the grandfather of Roshan.

Going with the trailer, it all starts off with Roshan's family reaching Shree Leela's home with a marriage proposal. Both the lead actors like each other and a few romantic scenes showcase the wonderful chemistry between them. But then Prakash Raj enters the scene when the bride goes missing. Roshan starts off his hunt for his love and looks terrific in the action sequences too. Even Raghavendra Rao's basketball game and his entry with Roshan is outstanding!

Even Srikanth shared the trailer of the Pelli SandaD movie and is happy to launch his son through the sequel of his blockbuster movie.

PellisandaD movie is being directed by Gowri Ronanki under the supervision of legend Raghavendra Rao. While this movie has music by MM Keeravani and is produced by K Krishna Mohan Ro and Arka Media Works in association with A RK Film Production. Being a new aged love story with the debut actors, we need to wait and watch will it create the same magic like its prequel or not. Roshan and Shree Leela are making their debut with this movie and are all set to entertain the audience with their magical love tale.