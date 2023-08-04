People going crazy in theatres for ‘Surya S/o Krishnan’

Kollywood star Suriya is currently occupied with the shoot of his next big movie, “Kanguva.” Directed by Siruthai Siva, the multilingual film features Disha Patani as the female lead.

Today, his blockbuster film “Surya S/o Krishnan” (“Vaaranam Aayiram” in Tamil) re-released as the film celebrates 15 years of its actual release and people are going crazy in theatres for the film. The film was running with houseful shows and the pictures and videos were going viral in social media. Delighted fans are witnessed dancing and enjoying in the theatre.

Here are some twitter responses:

Never before ever after craze for a dubbed film re-release in AP/TS.#SuryaSonOfKrishnan opened to tremendous response with house full shows. pic.twitter.com/nbYdesjzLe#Suriya is indeed an adopted son of Telugu states. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 4, 2023





























• Infinite Videos from Every City In AP/TG mainly (Hyd,Vizag,Bza etc..) celebrating #SuryaSonOfKrishnan Is a Testimonial that @Suriya_Offl ❤️‍🔥Is Forever The Adopted Son Of Telugu States!



500 shows Only In Telugu States For A Re-release Film, Shows Unanimously He Is The… pic.twitter.com/qCDZRnlHEr — Hari™ (@Hari_Socialist) August 4, 2023





Doesn't Matter How Many Times You Watch It In Your Mobile/TV The Theatrical Experience Is Beyond Everything ❤🥺✨



Super Happie With the print 🙌 @DayaArjun2

2nd half lo konni dialogues scenes cut chesaaru expect that everything is perfect. pic.twitter.com/run3xrid6P — 199 (@CharanSmoki) August 4, 2023







