Live
- Volunteers contributing to blood donation camp at NSTL
- Constable wife murders her husband with her paramour
- Rahul Gandhi's conviction stayed: Priyanka thanks SC, cites Gautam Buddha's quote
- Truth alone triumphs: Mallikarjun hails SC stay on Rahul's conviction
- Congress workers in Wayanad celebrate SC verdict in Rahul Gandhi case
- Lok Sabha Speaker should immediately restore Rahul Gandhi's membership: Chidambaram
- SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 2019 defamation case: Goa Congress calls it victory of democracy, citizens
- SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 2019 defamation case over Modi surname remark
- Rahul Gandhi defamation case chronology
- Here are the OTT Release Date of ‘Rangabali’
Just In
People going crazy in theatres for ‘Surya S/o Krishnan’
Highlights
Celebrate 15 years of magic as the blockbuster film 'Surya S/o Krishnan' ('Vaaranam Aayiram' in Tamil) returns to theaters. Experience the frenzy as fans fill the houseful shows, dancing and reveling in the cinematic joy. Join the celebration and relive the excitement!
Kollywood star Suriya is currently occupied with the shoot of his next big movie, “Kanguva.” Directed by Siruthai Siva, the multilingual film features Disha Patani as the female lead.
Today, his blockbuster film “Surya S/o Krishnan” (“Vaaranam Aayiram” in Tamil) re-released as the film celebrates 15 years of its actual release and people are going crazy in theatres for the film. The film was running with houseful shows and the pictures and videos were going viral in social media. Delighted fans are witnessed dancing and enjoying in the theatre.
Here are some twitter responses:
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS