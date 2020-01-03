Persistence and perseverance - Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas

Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas started his career with Alludu Seenu and he became a huge talking point in Film Industry and outside as well. The movie was shot with a budget more than 40 crores and it is huge for any debutant hero with no big actor background.

He is the son of a producer, but his father did not leave any stone in unturned in trying to make him as a star with his first film. Until recently, he couldn't find a box office hit as all his films went over budget.

But Rakshasudu, remake of Ratchasan made good profits as the actor understood need of great content to support all the budget. He stated that he will try to continue in the path set by his first success and also, thanked audience, who supported him, even after flops.

Now, he is busy with his next movie shoot and he even developed a six pack body for it. The actor showed us that persistence and perseverance, will bring success some day for sure. Happy Birthday, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.