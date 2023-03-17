Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi Review: simple but challenging-to-execute romantic comedy

The film "Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi" follows the journey of Sanjay (played by Naga Shaurya) and Anupama (played by Malvika Nair) as they navigate their friendship and blossoming romance over the years. The story portrays their initial meeting, the growth of their relationship, the reasons for their separation, and their ultimate reunion.

Naga Shaurya's performance is reliable, particularly in the romantic genre, where he appears comfortable and natural. His character's various stages of growth are effectively conveyed through his changes in appearance. Malvika Nair, on the other hand, flawlessly portrays her character's emotional and lighthearted moments with equal ease. She is instrumental in connecting the audience to the characters and driving the narrative forward.

The film is directed by Srinivas Avasarala, who is known for his writing and screenplay. The film's relatable and organic drama is in line with his previous works. The opening of the movie sets the tone for the story, which is filled with simple yet enjoyable situations in college. The episodic format helps overcome the slow pace of the story to a certain extent. However, the drama lacks depth, which becomes more evident in the second half. While the smaller moments work, the larger dramatic scenes fail to have the necessary impact.

Apart from the lead actors, there are hardly any known faces in the film. The music, composed by Kalyani Mallik, aka Kalyan Koduri, and the background score are decent, but they do not contribute to the film's chartbuster appeal. Sunil Kumar Nama's cinematography and Kiran Ganti's editing are effective in reflecting the director's sensibilities.

Overall, "Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi" is a simple but challenging-to-execute romantic comedy featuring a limited number of characters. It works in parts but fails to leave a lasting impression due to weak drama and a flat narrative. It's worth a watch if you enjoy slice-of-life dramas with a romantic backdrop, but it's best to keep your expectations in check.