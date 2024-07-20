‘Pindam’ producer scores SIIMA 2024 nomination

The horror thriller Pindam, directed by Saikiran Daida and starring Sriram and Kushee Ravi, has received acclaim for its execution and production values since its release last year. The film's success at the box office and its continued popularity on OTT platforms have earned it a nomination at the SIIMA 2024 awards in the ‘Debutant Producer’ category.

This nomination highlights the achievements of Yeshwanth Daggumati, founder of Kalaahi Media, who made his production debut with Pindam. Yeshwanth’s effective use of his corporate leadership skills ensured the film’s successful run in theaters and its positive reception.

The SIIMA nod is a significant milestone for Yeshwanth and the Pindam team. Kalaahi Media plans to collaborate with director Saikiran Daida on a new project by the end of 2024, with further details to be announced soon.