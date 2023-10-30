‘Pindam’ teaser: Spine-chilling

Actor Sriram, well-known for his roles in “Roja Poolu” and “Okariki Okaru,” teamed up with actress Kushee Ravi of “Dia” fame for “Pindam,” a spooky horror thriller directed by debutant Saikiran Daida. The movie’s teaser has been launched, promising to be the ‘scariest film ever.’

The teaser begins with a spirit healer entering a haunted house where a series of eerie events unfold. The focus later shifts to a different incident, which the healer claims was the biggest challenge she ever faced. In a middle-class family, several negative spirits disrupt their normal lives. Similar to the previous incident, a child is affected, and there seems to be no hope in sight. How will they overcome this obstacle looks like main crux of the film!

“Pindam” teaser does an excellent job of piquing the viewer’s curiosity with its spine-chilling treatment, slick visuals, haunting sound design, and technical finesse. Easwari Rao, Srinivas Avasarala, and others play key roles in this movie, scheduled for release in November. Yeshwanth Daggumati produced the film under Kalaahi Media.