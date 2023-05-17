PKSDT First Look Poster and Title Reveal Date and Time Confirmed

The much-awaited upcoming movie of Pawan Kalyan, titled "PKSDT" and directed by Samuthirakani, has been making headlines recently. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the title, and today, the movie's team has provided a major update.

The production team has taken to their social media accounts to reveal that the first look poster of the movie, along with its title, will be unveiled on May 18, 2023, at 04:41 PM. They shared a poster featuring a picture of Lord Shiva with the caption "The Time Has Come" to announce this update. We will have to wait a little longer to find out what surprises the makers have in store for us.

In addition to Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam will also be playing a lead role in this movie. The film will also feature notable actors like Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu in pivotal roles. The script for the film has been written by Trivikram. People Media Factory, in association with Zee Studios, is producing this fictional comedy-drama on a grand scale. The music for the film will be composed by Thaman. Stay tuned for further updates on this project.